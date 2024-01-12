Love Island exes set to come face to face in upcoming All- Star Series

Love Island exes Molly Smith and Callum Jones are speculated to be bombshells in the upcoming All-Stars series.

The couple, who only recently split last September, could be forced to live together once again if the rumours are true.

Molly, 30, and Callum, 27, met on the dating show in 2020 and stayed together for three years.

A source told The Sun: “It’ll be a shock for both of them when they come face to face in the villa – they only recently split and it was heartbreaking.”

“They were both so sad after the break up – there’s no animosity so it’s on the cards they could fall back in love in the villa.”

The couple got off to a rocky start on the winter series of the show, as Callum famously dumped fellow Islander Shaughna Phillips for her.

Molly was one of the Casa Amor girls on her season of Love Island, and successfully turned Callum’s head on the show.

After their split in September, a source told The UK Sun: “It’s really sad as they were a sweet couple together but it’s over – and has been for a few weeks.”

“They’re trying to stay friends – they were together for over three years – but it’s difficult. I think in the end, Molly wanted to get engaged and that didn’t happen.”

“Everyone was really surprised when they split as they were perfectly matched. He’s now moved out of the home they shared and they’ve split custody of their two dogs.”

Their rumoured split came just three months after Callum gushed about his romance with Molly in an interview with MailOnline.

The 27-year-old told the outlet: “We are perfect. We’ve got two dogs so we’ve got a proper little family going, it’s lovely.”

“We’re just enjoying things that we’ve got at the minute and then family and marriage will eventually come into it.”