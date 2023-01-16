Love Island: Everything we know about the 2023 winter series

Today’s the day!

Love Island will return to our screens tonight for the highly anticipated 2023 winter series.

We’ve listed everything you need to know about the season.

Take a look:

Who will host Winter Love Island 2023?

Maya Jama will take over from Laura Whitmore as host of Love Island for the 2023 winter series.

The news was confirmed by the dating show via their official Instagram account on October 12.

They wrote: “Okay, the rumours are true 😉 Say hey to your brand-new #LoveIsland host @mayajama! 💘”

Maya, 28, replied: “SO BLOODY EXCITED 😜GET ME ON THAT ISLAND🏝 ❤️”

Where will it take place?

The 2023 series of Winter Love Island will return to South Africa, but it reportedly move to a brand new villa.

MailOnline have reported that the new villa is tucked away in a “protected area” of the Franschhoek wine valley in South Africa.

A source told the publication that the location is the “best villa” to date, as it boasts a stunning mountainous backdrop, and a huge pool lined with palm trees.

According to the outlet, the villa is also environmentally friendly, having 100% off-the-grid status which allows it to produce its own electricity, water and some food sources.

Who are the cast?

Ten stunning singletons will enter the villa on tonight’s show.

They include biomedical science student Tanya Manhenga, science teacher Kai Fagan, makeup artist Lana Jenkins, financial advisor Ron Hall, and payroll administrator Anna-May Robey.

Farmer and TikTok star Will Young, hair stylist Tanyel Revan, airport security officer Shaq Muhammad, ring girl and actress Olivia Hawkins, and TV salesman Haris Namani complete the line-up.

For the first time in the show’s history, viewers will get to choose the first male or female bombshell to enter the villa.

The public can choose between Ellie Spencer, 25, a Business Development Executive at a law firm from Norwich and Tom Clare, 23, a semi-pro footballer from Barnsley.

When does it start?

The upcoming season will premiere tonight on ITV and Virgin Media Two at 9pm.

An insider told The Sun: “Love Island bosses have planned for the show to start on Blue Monday – which is bound to give fans a massive lift on such a gloomy day.”

“This year’s contestants will be flown out to South Africa earlier in January and will start filming for the first episode the day before. The grand finale will take place eight weeks later on March 13.”

“The villa is absolutely amazing, Maya is raring to go and this series’ contestants are looking to be the sexiest ever. It is a really exciting time for everyone who works on the show and they cannot wait to get started.”

Increased security

Love Island bosses are reportedly set to increase villa security ahead of the new series.

The UK Sun has reported that the new villa is protected by high voltage electric gates, which will also be fully manned.

Trained guards will also be posted on all the perimeters inside the property for protection.

The new security measures come after a surge in crime in South Africa, where organised gangs are targeting wealthy tourists.

New rules and protocols

Ahead of the new winter series, ITV confirmed new duty of care protocols to protect both the Islanders and their families while they are in the villa.

For the first time ever, participants will be asked to pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show.

Islanders’ accounts will therefore remain dormant while they are in the villa, so that nothing is published on their behalf.

The rule has sparked some criticism on social media, as fans think the measure could “really hinder” the Islanders’ potential success after the show.

Apart from Indiyah, Dami, Ekin-Su, Davide & Tasha. The last lot of Love island contestants have become less relevant quicker than usual. This new social media rule will really hinder potential success after the show. I think it’s a shocking move. — ASHLEIGH LOUISE (@axhleighlouise) January 1, 2023

Ashleigh Louise, who is known for her Love Island commentary, wrote on Twitter: “Apart from Indiyah, Dami, Ekin-Su, Davide & Tasha. The last lot of Love island contestants have become less relevant quicker than usual. This new social media rule will really hinder potential success after the show. I think it’s a shocking move.”

Underneath her post, one fan agreed: “I think it’s going to put people off applying for the show just to get the success. Whether that’s a good or bad thing I don’t know but we might see more genuine connections come as a result? Can’t wait to see!”

Another commented: “Agree. Trolling will happen with accounts active or not. I don’t understand the decision personally.:

However, other fans argued that the rule is a welcome change, and will encourage more “genuine” people to apply for the show.

I think it’s a great rule, aside for the well-being of their families, it’ll be great for future series to see if we get those applying who actually go in for love than ‘opportunities’

We might get some more genuine, interesting people — Emma (@Emmmma82) January 2, 2023

One fan replied: “I think it’s a great rule, aside for the well-being of their families, it’ll be great for future series to see if we get those applying who actually go in for love than ‘opportunities’. We might get some more genuine, interesting people.”

Another tweeted back: “It’s a great move, will stop people going on it just to become another oversaturated influencer and also be less accessible for all the trolling they get.”

During the 2022 series of the dating show, a host of Love Island stars called on viewers to stop trolling the show’s contestants.

Luca Bish’s sister Claudia, who ran his Instagram while he was in the villa, also quit social media after receiving “constant death threats”.

Additionally, ahead of entering the villa, Islanders will also receive guidance and training around mutually respectful behaviour in relationships.

Participants will be offered resource links to read up on, in advance of meeting their fellow Islanders, to help them identify negative behaviours in relationships and understand the behaviour patterns associated with controlling and coercive behaviour.

Contributors on the show continue to be offered video training and guidance covering inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, and microaggressions. The inclusion training consists of conversations chaired by BCOMS (Black Collective of Media in Sport) founder Leon Mann MBE with DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) consultant Hayley Bennett, disability specialist Shani Dhanda and broadcaster Sean Fletcher.

First introduced ahead of Series 8 in 2022, these discussions will tackle topics including inclusive language, and behaviour, creating safe spaces and being a good ally.

Prior to appearing on the show, prospective Islanders will also watch a video fronted by the show’s Executive Producer and Head of Welfare, interviewing former Islanders about their experiences on the show.

This includes details on the two week period before they enter the villa, how to cope being filmed 24/7, the interaction they will have with producers in the villa, the support provided to family members, dealing with social media trolling, and adapting to life away from the show.

A full overview of the welfare service offered to Islanders includes:

Comprehensive psychological support

Training for all Islanders on the impacts of social media and handling potential negativity

Training for all Islanders on financial management

Detailed conversations with Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show

A proactive aftercare package which extends support to all Islanders following their participation on the show

Guidance and advice on taking on management after the show

The full duty of care process is outlined below:

Pre Filming and Filming

– Registered mental health professional engaged throughout the whole series – from pre-filming to aftercare.

– Thorough pre-filming psychological and medical assessments including assessments by an independent doctor, psychological consultant and reports from each Islander’s own GP to check medical history.

– Potential Islanders are required to fully disclose in confidence any medical history that would be relevant to their inclusion in the Villa and the production’s ability to provide a suitable environment for them.

– Managing cast expectations: detailed explanations both verbally and in writing of the implications, both positive and negative, of taking part in the series are given to potential cast members throughout the casting process and reinforced within the contract so it is clear.

– Cast are told they should consider all the potential implications of taking part in the show and work through this decision-making process in consultation with their family and those closest to them, to ensure they feel it is right for them.

– Senior Team on the ground have received training in Mental Health First Aid.

– A welfare team solely dedicated to the Islanders both during the show and after.

Aftercare

– Bespoke training on dealing with social media and advice on finance and adjusting to life back home.

– A minimum of eight therapy sessions will be offered to each Islander when they return home.

– Proactive contact with Islanders for a period of 14 months after the series in which they have appeared has ended, with additional help provided where applicable.

– ITV encourage Islanders to secure management to represent them after the show and manage them should they choose to take part in other TV shows, advertising campaigns or other public appearance opportunities.

