Love Island’s Dejon throws birthday bash with fellow Love Island stars – but ONE Islander’s absence fuels feud rumours

Over the weekend, Love Island’s Dejon celebrated his birthday with Love Island stars and Princess Andre – But one Islander was notably missing.

The reality star threw a star-studded birthday bash over the weekend, with many Love Island stars celebrating him.

With friends Helena Ford, Megan Forte Clarke, Angel Swift, and Lauren Wood joining him, along with partner Meg Moore, Dejon appeared in high spirits.

However, fans were quick to notice Dejon’s villa bestie Harry Cooksley was absent, sparking rumours the pair had fallen out.

Harry did not publicly wish Dejon a happy birthday on social media or show up to the celebration.

Rather, the football player seemed to have a wholesome weekend with partner and fellow Islander, Shakira Khan.

Since leaving the villa this summer, the two Love Island guys have not been spotted together.

During their time in the villa, fans criticised Dejon for “turning his back” on his close friend.

The entire villa shunned Harry once his “messy antics” were revealed at the notorious Grafties Awards, which escalated the drama.

To the horror of his former partner Helena Ford, Harry was shown in the clips flirting wildly with Shakira Khan, Emma Munro, and Angel Swift.

As a result of his behavior, even his close friend Dejon slammed him, with many viewers saying this was wrong, considering they believed Dejon had encouraged Harry.

One fan expressed on X: “Dejon was actively encouraging Harry’s antics, going along with it to stop Harry settling down and therefore being competition to him,” as another wrote: “When Harry’s actions have caught up on him, Dejon distances himself so it doesn’t affect his own game! Game player!”