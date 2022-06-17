Love Island: Davide says Ekin-Su ‘deserves an Oscar’ after secret Jay kiss in sneak peek

All eyes will be on Ekin-Su and Davide during Friday night’s episode of Love Island, as the pair get into a heated row over her secret kiss with new boy Jay.

During Thursday’s episode, the 27-year-old initiated secret meetings with Jay on the terrace, where the pair shared a passionate kiss on more than one occasion.

In a sneak peek for tonight’s show, Davide brands Ekin-Su “a liar and an actress” after finding out about their sneaky antics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

In the clip, Davide asks Jay, “Were you on the terrace with her before?” and he confesses, “With Ekin-Su? Yeah bro.”

Ekin-Su is seen speaking to Paige and Gemma, and tells them: “Yes, I kissed him [Jay], so what? He’s [Davide] not said I am his girlfriend, technically it’s not cheating.”

Davide then shouts across the garden to Ekin-Su: “They are going to give you an Oscar!”

As the Italian continues to brand her a liar in front of the boys, Ekin-Su storms across the garden to confront him and says, “I’m not having this.”

Ekin-Su asks Davide why he suddenly cares about her so much, and he replies, “You are a liar! Now I don’t give a s**t about you, don’t worry!”

Later in the episode, the Islanders receive a text inviting them to take part in today’s challenge ‘Sex-Sea’, which will see the girls perform a seductive sea-themed dance for a boy of their choice.

One by one the girls each emerge from a giant clam shell, slide into a pool, wrap around a pole before choosing a boy as their catch of the day to impress on the sea bed.

As the girls set the rules in this challenge, which boys will they pick? Will Indiyah choose Ikenna, or will she make waves and hook up with Remi?

Meanwhile Dami and Andrew seem to get rather flustered in the challenge as Amber and Tasha’s dances seem to have got their pulses racing in more ways than one.

Emerging out of the water, Ekin-Su contemplates whether to pick Davide or Jay, playfully planting a kiss on Davide’s cheek, but will she actually opt for him or new boy Jay?

The drama will unfold during tonight’s episode of Love Island, which airs at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.