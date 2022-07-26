Love Island: Davide pulls Ekin-Su for a chat after tense fire-pit moment

Ekin-Su and Davide shared another tense moment around the fire-pit on Monday night.

During an interval in the 2022 Love Island Talent Show, which saw a wide variety of talents, the Italian Stallion dubbed his flame a “Drama Queen” as she was dressed up to the nines as a pageant contestant.

However, Ekin-Su didn’t take Davide’s throwaway comment lightly.

On tonight’s episode, Davide pulls the 27-year-old for a chat to address the elephant in the room.

As they make carbonara in the kitchen, he asks her: “Why are you upset?,” to which she responds, “We can banter, it’s funny, some comments just got to me a little bit.”

Davide says, “For sure, you comment some things as well,” they laugh and he extends an olive branch: “Peace?”

Later in the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su admits, “Look, what can I say, it’s hard to stay angry at the King of Carbonara.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.