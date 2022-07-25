Love Island: Danica turns to Gemma for advice amid her romance with footballer Jamie

Is Danica’s blossoming romance with Jamie too good to be true?

The 21-year-old has had her fair share of bad luck on Love Island so far, as she has been friend-zoned by Luca, Jay Josh and Billy.

However, the dancer has been growing close to bombshell Jamie in recent days, sparking hope she has finally met her match.

On tonight’s show, Danica asks Gemma’s advice about footballers, admitting she’s gone from ‘0 – 100’ with Jamie.

She says: “I know there’s sometimes a bit of a stereotype. Is he the kind of guy, young footballers, go into the clubs… I do forget your dad is primetime…”

Gemma, who is the daughter of football legend Michael Owen, replies: “He [Jamie] knows he’s decent looking, he knows he can probably get girls… But it genuinely does depend on the type of person.”

Danica admits: “I don’t want to be naive… I feel stupid saying it, I do really like him.”

Gemma comforts: “That’s not stupid at all. If it clicks then it clicks.”

Danica says: “I just have to hope and believe that the Jamie I’m seeing now is him and that is exactly what he’d be like on the outside.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut Danica adds: “Her [Gemma] mum and dad have been together since they were god knows how old, so you know, dreams do come true.”

Is this the start of a fairytale ending for Danica?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

