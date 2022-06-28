Love Island: Danica makes her move on unexpected secret crush

Danica will make her move on an unexpected secret crush on tonight’s Love Island.

Ekin-Su tells the dancer: “You are a bombshell, remember. You are a Bomb. Shell. You came in a shell – but we don’t see the bomb exploding.”

Danica agrees: “Yeah the bomb exploded and then it just died down…well not anymore hun.”

Fresh from her pep talk, Danica sets her sights on Andrew and pulls him for a chat.

She lays her cards on the table to him saying: “You are a fully grown man, you will do whatever you want to do but actually I just need to be honest with you and what I feel and what vibe I get. I do enjoy getting to know you.”

Andrew agrees: “Yeah, I do enjoy our chats to be fair.”

Danica continues: “Obviously, I think this is more for me to just let you know I do fancy you, I’m open to getting to know you a bit more, I enjoy our conversations, you make me feel very comfortable and I’m just letting you know so you’ve got the heads up.”

Will Andrew be open to Danica’s advances, or will he continue to have tunnel vision for Tasha?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.