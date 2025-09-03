Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Love Island couple Ty and Angel share they’ve FINALLY gone official during sweet getaway

Ty and Angel
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

Love Island stars Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood have shared they’ve finally gone official and became girlfriend and boyfriend during a sweet hotel getaway.

The couple, who appeared on this years series, made it to the final, placing in fourth place.

Keeping up tradition of fellow and former Islanders, Ty surprised his now girlfriend with balloons and a banner during a sweet getaway.

Angel and Ty | Love Island
Angel and Ty | Love Island

The room was adorned with several balloons, including one in the shape of a heart, and red rose petals strewn on the bed.

Additionally, an inflatable banner with the words “will you be my girlfriend” was placed along the bed.

He even got a large bunch of red roses for his new partner, who appeared incredibly happy as she posed on the bed with them.

Ty and Angel | Instagram

Angel shared the snaps on social media and wrote: “Can’t stop smiling right now.”

Ty captured his now-girlfriend, as she looked gorgeous sitting on the bed, writing: “Bagged a worldie.”

In their first interview since leaving the villa, Angel reflected on their initial connection, saying: “Yes, a spark from the beginning. We said we were open to getting to know other people, but it was always each other. We always said it would take a lot to turn heads”, and Ty added: “We clicked straight away.”

Ad
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL