Love Island couple Ty and Angel share they’ve FINALLY gone official during sweet getaway

Love Island stars Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood have shared they’ve finally gone official and became girlfriend and boyfriend during a sweet hotel getaway.

The couple, who appeared on this years series, made it to the final, placing in fourth place.

Keeping up tradition of fellow and former Islanders, Ty surprised his now girlfriend with balloons and a banner during a sweet getaway.

The room was adorned with several balloons, including one in the shape of a heart, and red rose petals strewn on the bed.

Additionally, an inflatable banner with the words “will you be my girlfriend” was placed along the bed.

He even got a large bunch of red roses for his new partner, who appeared incredibly happy as she posed on the bed with them.

Angel shared the snaps on social media and wrote: “Can’t stop smiling right now.”

Ty captured his now-girlfriend, as she looked gorgeous sitting on the bed, writing: “Bagged a worldie.”

In their first interview since leaving the villa, Angel reflected on their initial connection, saying: “Yes, a spark from the beginning. We said we were open to getting to know other people, but it was always each other. We always said it would take a lot to turn heads”, and Ty added: “We clicked straight away.”