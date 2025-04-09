Love Island couple ‘split’ just weeks after romantic date night revealed

Love Island couple Scott Thomas and Jessy Potts have reportedly “split” just weeks after romantic date night revealed.

According to The Sun, Jessy and Scott enjoyed a romantic date night together last month while going to see Back To The Future the musical on London’s West End.

A source shared with the outlet: “It’s very early days but they enjoyed a fun night out together in the capital.”

“Jessy is so his type and they would make a gorgeous couple. They both deserve some fun after tough times in the villa,” they also added.

However, The Sun has now claimed, that the pair have decided to call it quits after just one date.

A source said: “Jessy and Scott went on one date but decided they were better off as friends.”

“Jessy is looking forward to having a single summer and to get out there and date, while Scott has different priorities right now.”

“They felt that they would be better as pals and weren’t compatible on a romantic level.”

This pairing comes after Scott failed to find love on Love Island: All Stars and departed from the Cape Town villa early after struggling to build a relationship with Tina Stinnes.

It’s also understood that Jessy has been single since her break up with Joey Essex, back in September.

Jessy and Joey coupled up in the vila during last summer’s series and were eliminated from the show just days before the final.

The pair then announced their break up that following September – just seven weeks after they left the show.

Although the 25-year-old could have found a connection with Scott on All Stars, she turned it down.

A source with The Sun that Scott (who had a relationship with Kady McDermott in his first series on the show) exited the villa as he was “was unable to get past the feeling Tina wasn’t right for him.”

They continued: “He knows this is a big opportunity for her in love and life and would never want to ruin that. After taking some time out with the dedicated Love Island welfare team, Scott decided that the best thing he could do for himself was to remove himself from the situation.”

“He’s done so much work over recent years on self-love and he didn’t want to force a connection for the sake of it.”