Love Island couple ‘SPLIT’ just months after going public with long rumoured romance

Love Island couple Jack Fowler and Joanna Chimondes have reportedly “SPLIT” just months after going public with their long rumoured romance.

Despite appearing on separate series’ Jack on series four and Joanna on series five, the pair have been friends for years.

The pair reportedly dated for a few months before breaking up in the spring of 2023.

In February, the pair FINALLY revealed they were a couple after years of romance rumours.

However, now a source has reported the pair have decided to call it quits.

The source told The Sun: “Joanna and Jack tried to make it work but ultimately they’ve decided to separate a few weeks ago.”

“They’ve been friends for years and enjoyed a flirty friendship which progressed into something more last year.”

“They wanted to keep it quiet and to just be in the moment before going public and telling fans.”

JACK FOWLER AND JOANNA I AM SHOOK. #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/xvGvum0WbF — Em Sheldon (@emshelx) July 17, 2019

“But after clashing they decided it wouldn’t work long-term. They’ve struggled to maintain a friendship and have even decided to unfollow each other on social media.”

“She’s leaning on her pals for support and they’ve been cheering her up and taking her out,” they continued.

“While Jack has been busy with work and focusing on his single life.”

The couple appeared to confirm their relationship via a sweet Tiktok.

In the video, Jack and Joanna appeared loved up as they enjoyed a date at a London arcade.

The caption read: “Go on dates that are competitive. If he wins, he buys you food so you don’t cry. If he loses, he buys you food to celebrate. A win/win situation.”

Fans went wild in the comments, one writing: “2 years, 2 reality shows to fake it with other people to finally make it official lol clout is one hell of a drug.”

Another wrote: “Awww this is so wholesome.”

While a third asked: “how long have you guys been together then?”

Fellow islander Georgia Harrison also wrote: “Cuties.”