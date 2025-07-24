Love Island couple ‘SPLIT’ just days after becoming exclusive as huge row breaks out in the villa

Love Island couple Harry and Helena have reportedly split just days after becoming exclusive, as a huge row is set to break out in the villa.

In recent episodes, the 30-year-old has asked his partner to be exclusive, but has been unable to shake his connection with his former flame Shakira.

At the same time, Shakira has confided in her friends that despite her connection with Conor, she cannot help but have feelings for Harry.

The Sun has now revealed that the love triangle will erupt in upcoming episodes, with Helena finding out about the lingering feelings.

A source said: “That old triangle is very much back. In the bust-up, Harry admitted he still had feelings for Shakira.”

“He said he didn’t plan to act on it, but Helena was gutted and furious and told him she was done.”

“It all happened the day after Shakira dumped Conor and Megan and Blu arrived.”

In Wednesday night’s episode, despite closing things off with Helena, Harry couldn’t help but gravitate towards Shakira, telling her: “I like talking to you… We haven’t talked to each other for ages.”

“I really think it’s a good idea if we hang out on the outside,” he continued.

After passing by the pair, Conor told Helena, and she fumed: “You don’t think she’s lost her head that me and Harry have gone exclusive?”

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages.

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).