Love Island couple reveal plans to live AND work together after leaving the villa

Love Island’s Will Young has revealed his Australian girlfriend Jessie Wynter is moving to the UK to live and work with him on his farm.

The couple found love on the 2023 winter series of Love Island, which was filmed in South Africa for eight weeks from January – March.

After being dumped from the show just days before the final on Monday, Will brought Jessie back to his family’s farm in Buckinghamshire – just in time for lambing season.

The couple have since shared sweet videos of them caring for his farm animals on social media, and fans think Jessie is a natural.

Speaking to MailOnline, Will said: “Jessie is moving to the farm for the next month or two and she will be doing lambing and all of that, which I’m super, super excited about.”

“When she visited for the first time this week, I gave her some wellies and she was getting really stuck in and feeding the animals, it made me fall in love with her even more.”

Will, 23, and Jessie, 26, also admitted its been nice to have “proper alone time” off-camera.

Jessie said: “Our parents haven’t commented on us having sex in the villa… we’re just going to pretend like that didn’t happen. I wasn’t planning on doing that…”

Will continued: “It’s been so nice leaving the villa and having proper alone time. There are no cameras, we can just chill and when you can relax with someone in silence and it’s not weird, that’s so nice.”

“Some people on the show were saying they wanted to spend time apart from their partner to make their heart grow fonder and I said to Jessie ‘we are not doing that.’ I don’t need my heart to grow fonder! I know what my heart wants.”

While the couple are planning on staying in the UK for now, Will said he wants to visit her home in Tasmania before they make any long-term plans

“A relationship works both ways, I can’t rely on Jessie to pack her bags and I would never want her to do that,” he said.

“I am such a family man and I want to experience Jessie’s family, her home. I’ve never been to Australia, but I’ve heard there’s loads of sheep there.”