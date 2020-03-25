Love Island couple reunite to self-isolate together

The UK government has advised people to stay indoors

Love Island winners Paige and Finn have reunited to attempt to self-isolate together amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The couple, who are still together since winning the first ever winter series of the show, are going to take on the UK lockdown together.

On Instagram, the couple let fans know they would be spending the next few weeks together.

Sharing a clip of the couple in bed together, Paige wrote: “The reason I have done the disappearing act the last couple of days…”

“I was catching up with this stranger.”

“P.s. he drove six hours to Scotland to isolate with me.”

Paige currently resides in Glasgow, while Finn lives in Milton Keynes.