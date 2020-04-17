Love Island couple respond to rumours they’ve SPLIT

Fans are convinced the couple have called it quits

Love Island’s Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott have been forced to respond to rumours that they’ve split.

Fans have grown concerned about the couple’s relationship, as Luke hasn’t been liking any of her recent Instagram photos.

Demi and Luke have also been forced to spend time apart over the past few weeks, as they’re isolating separately.

However, Demi and Luke’s reps have confirmed the couple are still very much together.

Luke recently admitted it’s been “really hard” being away from Demi during the coronavirus lockdown.

During an Instagram Q&A, the Justin Bieber lookalike said: “Me and Demi are good, obviously this lockdown is really hard for us.”

“Obviously, we do see each other quite a bit, before that we were staying in hotels and working together and she’s spending lockdown with her family and I’m spending it with mine.”

“We do Facetime, Snapchat and talk so we are going good.”

The reality star was praised earlier this month when he offered his house to NHS staff – and promised to cover the rent and bills.