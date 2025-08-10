Love Island couple Megan and Conor enjoy Dublin night out as they take HUGE step in their relationship

Love Island couple Megan and Conor enjoyed a night out in Dublin as they took a huge step in their relationship – meeting all of Megan’s friends.

The pair were coupled up during the series, and appeared to be going from strength to strength before Megan was dumped in a shocking public vote.

However, weeks later, they were reunited in a shock twist that saw the fellow Islander and Blu brought back to the villa.

Since reuniting, the couple have appeared to be going strong, as they’ve spent plenty of time together outside the villa.

Over the weekend, Conor met all of Megan’s friends, as they smiled for photos on a night out in Dublin’s House club.

Sharing snaps, Megan wrote: “cpeezy meets the girls and the gays 💅🏽” as Conor commented: “Best night ❤️‍🔥”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M E G A N (@meganforteclarke)

In his own social media post from the night, Conor shared a sweet collection of photos of the pair, as they shared a kiss.

Fellow Islander Harry showed the pair love as he commented: “Flying you twoooo,” as Megan wrote: “💋”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CONOR PHILLIPS (@cpeezy)

Speaking for the first time since leaving the villa, Conor said at the time that he’s satisfied he found Megan as “you come in looking to find someone and I have found something really good. I didn’t think it would be a possibility to see out the journey with her.”

“Megan was the only person in the UK that could have been sitting there who would have made me stay.”

“I always knew her time was cut too short and when she was away I always spoke about her. She was always in the conversation and I was always hoping it might happen.”