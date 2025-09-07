Love Island couple Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood land five-figure brand deals

Love Island couple Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood have landed two five-figure brand deals.

After she was brutally dumped from the island, Lauren’s former flame, Harrison, followed her, and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

Now, according to The Daily Mail, the pair have both signed five-figure brand deals, with boohooMAN and Fashion Nova.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lauren katie (@_laurenkwood)

Lauren has made a name for herself as an influencer by joining Force One Management, the agency that represents Tom Clare, Molly Smith, and Ekin-Su.

As she attempts to break into the wellness influencer market, she has also landed her first five-figure contract with Myprotein.

The success comes shortly after they made their first red carpet appearance together, attending the London premiere of The Roses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yung Bull (@hj_solomon)

The pair sparked a frenzy just days after leaving the villa, when they revealed they were moving in together.

After leaving the villa, the couple have shared glimpses of their life together, posting TikToks online.

One clip included them having lunch at Harrods and a double date with fellow dumped Islanders Lucy Quinn and Tommy Bradley.

However, the 22-year-old shocked fans when he said in the voiceover: “This is us in Harrods, I was buying a Fenty table for our first house together.”

“Yeah, crazy. We move in next week,” he continued at the time.

Followers were shocked by the comments and ran to the comments section to question the pair, as one wrote: “Are you actually moving in together or was he joking?”

Another penned: “Moving in next week? Wow congrats!”

A third exclaimed: “MOVE WHERE NEXT WEEK??”

Harrison caused controversy during his time on the show by becoming embroiled in several love triangles, involving Toni Laites and Lauren, as well as Toni and Helena Ford.

Both viewers and Women’s Aid denounced his behaviour of Toni and Lauren, alleging in a damning statement that his actions “reinforce a culture that excuses and trivialises violence against women and girls.”