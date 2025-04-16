Love Island couple FINALLY make relationship official months after leaving the villa

Love Island couple Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman have FINALLY made things official months after leaving the villa.

In February, Gabby and Casey were crowned the winners of the spin-off show following the public vote.

Grace and Luca came in second place, with Ekin-Su and Curtis in third place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɢᴀʙʙʏ ᴅᴀᴡɴ ᴀʟʟᴇɴ (@gabbydawnallen)

In an Instagram post showing off a red carpet look with Maybelline, Gabby wrote: “Boyfriend does my voiceover 😌”

Followers quickly picked up on the statement, with one writing: “Boyfriend?!😉 love this content” to which Gabby responded: “❤️❤️”

Another wrote: “She’s a girlfrienddd ❤️” to which Gabby wrote back: “😌❤️”

On her Instagram story, she wrote: “The news you’ve all been waiting for…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɢᴀʙʙʏ ᴅᴀᴡɴ ᴀʟʟᴇɴ (@gabbydawnallen)

The big news came shortly after Gabby Allen slammed an account “impersonating her” as the account claimed she and Casey O’Gorman are in a relationship.

Now, Gabby has slammed a specific account, “GabbyDawnAllen8” for “posting fake videos.”

In a video on her Instagram, Gabby slammed the account, stating: “I’m having an absolute mare because there’s a fan account on TikTok, Gabby Dawn Allen eight fan account is fine, but fan account that’s posting fake videos not fine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

“So everyone’s saying, ‘Oh, it’s a fan account,’ Like, you know, they’re not impersonating you. I’m like, no, no, no, no. They are. The last video is a video of Casey proposing to me to be his girlfriend, which is not true,” she continued.

“So if you guys could help me out and go and report Gabby Dawn Allen eight on TikTok, that would be really helpful because my TikTok also isn’t verified yet, so I can’t report it or they can’t.”

In a separate post, Gabby screenshotted her own account and wrote: “‘Fan account’ or not, there a profile of me posting fak videos!! The account is: gabbydawnallen8, They have blocked me 😩 Please can you help me and report it follow my actual account.”

In the comment sections of the videos posted, the account has been responding to people as if they are Gabby.

In one comment a fan wrote: “Aww so happy for you Gabby 🩷🩷” to which the account responded: “Thank you 🫶”