Love Island couple CONFIRM split two years after meeting on the show

Love Island couple Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki have confirmed their split after two years.

The pair met on Love Island in 2023, where they came in second place.

However, in similar posts to their Instagram stories, the couple have now confirmed they have parted ways.

Whitney wrote to her followers: “Hey guys, unfortunately, Lochan and I’s relationship has come to an end.”

“Thank you for all the love and support that you’ve show us through our journey, we’re forever grateful. Whitney x”

Lochan’s statement was identical, only swapping out the names and ending the statement “L ❤️”

In an Instagram video titled: “Chapter 4 – Choosing me,” Whitney alluded to the reason behind their split, confessing: “But this year, April 4th, felt like a cruel reminder of winter’s chill. It was the day he chose to stop choosing us, the day he chose to stop choosing me. And just like that, I found myself alone.”

She continued: “I wish I could tell you that there was someone else, and if I had to point to, something that would make it easier to understand. But the truth is, maybe it was just one of those heartbreaking moments where it was the right person, but the wrong time. And maybe that’s the only trust and reason I can hold onto.”

Rumours had plagued the pair that they had split over the last few months.

The speculation was fuelled by Lochan’s decision to snub the premiere of Whitney’s new reality show, Inside.

Instead, Whitney attended the premiere alone, walking solo on the red carpet.

Following this, Lochan failed to comment on any of her posts and had not shared anything in support of his girlfriend.

The pair previously sparked rumours that they had split after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The couple had attended the National Reality TV Awards together at the Porchester Hall in London prior to the unfollowing. During the awards, Whitey and Lochan allegedly had a blazing row during which further fuelled rumours of a split. A source told MailOnline: “Whitney and Lochan certainly didn’t look happy at the National Reality TV Awards last night.” “It was surprising to see, considering they were among their co-stars and are usually very laidback but it was clear they were in the middle of a huge row.”