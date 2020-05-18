Love Island couple Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt expecting their first child

They found love on the 2017 series of Love Island, and now Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The pair, who coupled up on the ITV series three years ago, announced the news with a sweet clip on social media.

In the video Jamie is seen making a paper aeroplane, which he throws out of shot, and virtually passes it on to close friends and family members (similar to popular makeup and drinks videos going viral online).

Eventually the piece of paper is opened and it reveals their baby scan.

“So @jamiejewitt_ and I have managed to make something pretty special and we’re not talking about the video… #17weeks #October2020”, Camilla wrote on her Instagram page.

The announcement comes just two weeks after Jamie turned 30, with Camilla throwing him a small party at home during lockdown in London.

While the couple’s relationship has been in the limelight since their series of Love Island, Camilla previously had a short romance with Prince Harry in 2015.

