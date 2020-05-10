Show bosses are looking at new locations

Love Island could be back this autumn in the Canary Islands

Love Island bosses are looking at the option of bringing the series back before the end of the year – and moving to a new location.

This week ITV announced the summer series was cancelled and that they would be back in 2021, but now TV insiders have revealed show bosses are looking at bringing the show back as early as September.

According to the Sun on Sunday, producers are favouring the Canary Islands for the new Love Island villa.

“The location is up in the air, as Majorca would maybe be a bit chilly by September/October, but the Canary Islands could be possible,” a source told the publication.

“Casting was well underway for the summer season and producers don’t want to lose some of the gems they had hand-picked.

“The winter series lacked a few standout characters, so they had been careful to find reality TV wannabes with looks as well as brains and personalities,” the source added.

