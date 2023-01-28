Love Island contestants reveal how Olivia and Zara REALLY knew each other before the show

Love Island stars David Salako, Anna-May Robey and Haris Namani have revealed how Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz really knew each other before the show.

There has been tension between the two girls ever since Zara branded Olivia “two-faced” in a challenge last week.

However, viewers have accused the two Islanders of playing up to the camera, after finding out that the pair had regularly interacted on social media prior to entering the villa.

A TikTok user has since found even more proof that the pair knew each other before entering the villa – that the pair starred in the same music video back in 2019.

Earlier this week, dumped Islanders David, Anna-May and Haris appeared on an Instagram live together, in which they discussed their thoughts on their fellow Islanders.

When asked how Olivia and Zara knew each other before the show, Haris said: “I think it’s from music videos, I think they’ve filmed music videos together.”

Anna-May agreed: “Yeah they’ve worked together, I don’t know if it was modelling or music videos and stuff, but yeah definitely something. I don’t think it’s been in recent years, it was a few years ago the last time they had seen each other.”

“They weren’t close, close friends, they knew each other but they weren’t the best of friends,” Anna-May continued.

Sharing his theory on why Zara and Olivia are clashing in the villa, Haris said: “Zara, the time that went on, she started showing the sides that she didn’t want people to see.”

“If anyone took Tom for a chat she had to see what was going on, she had to question why they were taking Tom for a chat, like me. I was like ‘It’s been three or four days, yeah, chill the f**k out.'”

“She kept acting like she was in control, but she wasn’t, because Tom still wanted to get to know Olivia and Olivia didn’t have to explain herself to Zara for taking Tom for a chat, but Zara thought she had to do that.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

