Love Island contestants left shook after MAJOR recoupling twist

The Islanders are left shook after a major recoupling twist on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

In a preview for the show, all twelve contestants are asked to gather around the firepit immediately.

They receive a text, which reads: “Tonight there will be a recoupling where the boys will pick which girls they would like to couple up with.”

“The girls not picked to be in a couple will be left single and vulnerable,” the text continues.

In a surprise twist, bombshell Charlotte receives a text.

It reads: “Charlotte and Leah – as the newest arrivals, before the boys make any decisions you will choose who you’d like to couple up with first.”

Who will be left single and vulnerable?

