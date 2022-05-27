Love Island confirms duty of care protocols ahead of new series

ITV has published details of their extended duty of care protocols, ahead of the forthcoming eighth series of Love Island.

Bosses made huge changes to their duty of care processes back in 2019, following the deaths of two former contestants.

The popular reality show came under fire that year, after former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis sadly took their own lives.

In a statement today, ITV confirmed extensive welfare measures remain in place to provide support to programme participants before, during and after filming.

Ahead of this series, contributors on the show will be offered video training and guidance covering inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions.

The inclusion training, which Islanders are offered prior to entering the villa, consists of conversations chaired by BCOMS (Black Collective of Media in Sport) founder Leon Mann MBE and including DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) consultant Hayley Bennett, disability specialist Shani Dhanda and broadcaster Sean Fletcher.

These discussions will tackle topics including inclusive language, behaviour, creating safe spaces and being a good ally.

Ade Rawcliffe, Group Director of Diversity and Inclusion at ITV, said “The world we live in is changing every day, and we want all of our Islanders to feel they are part of an inclusive environment in the Villa.”

“As part of our duty of care process, it is also important we play our part in educating our participants to understand and empathise with different perspectives and lived experiences.”

Additionally, before they go into the show, prospective Islanders will watch a video fronted by the show’s executive producer and head of welfare interviewing former Islanders about their experiences on the show.

This includes details on the two week period before they enter the Villa, how to cope being filmed 24/7, the interaction they will have with producers in the Villa, the support provided to family members, dealing with social media trolling, and adapting to life away from the show.

A full overview of the welfare service offered to islanders includes:

Comprehensive psychological support

Training for all Islanders on the impacts of social media and handling potential negativity

Training for all Islanders on financial management

Detailed conversations with Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show

A proactive aftercare package which extends support to all Islanders following their participation on the show

Guidance and advice on taking on management after the show

As with every year, these measures will be frequently reviewed and evolve in line with the popularity of the show and the increasing level of social media and media attention around the Islanders.

The full duty of care process is outlined below:

Pre Filming and Filming

– Registered mental health professional engaged throughout the whole series – from pre-filming to aftercare.

– Thorough pre-filming psychological and medical assessments including assessments by an independent doctor, psychological consultant and reports from each Islander’s own GP to check medical history.

– Potential Islanders are required to fully disclose in confidence any medical history that would be relevant to their inclusion in the Villa and the production’s ability to provide a suitable environment for them.

– Managing cast expectations: detailed explanations both verbally and in writing of the implications, both positive and negative, of taking part in the series are given to potential cast members throughout the casting process and reinforced within the contract so it is clear.

– Cast are told they should consider all the potential implications of taking part in the show and work through this decision-making process in consultation with their family and those closest to them, to ensure they feel it is right for them.

– Senior Team on the ground have received training in Mental Health First Aid.

– A welfare team solely dedicated to the Islanders both during the show and after.

Aftercare

– Bespoke training on dealing with social media and advice on finance and adjusting to life back home.

– A minimum of eight therapy sessions will be offered to each Islander when they return home.

– Proactive contact with Islanders for a period of 14 months after the series in which they have appeared has ended, with additional help provided where applicable.

– We encourage Islanders to secure management to represent them after the show and manage them should they choose to take part in other TV shows, advertising campaigns or other public appearance opportunities.

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media One on June 6 at 9pm.