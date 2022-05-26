Love Island bosses tease all-star series with former contestants

Love Island bosses have teased an an-star series, in which some of the most iconic contestants return to the villa.

The hit ITV show’s executive producer Mike Spencer said he would “love” to bring back some of the show’s fan favourites.

In a Reddit Q&A with fans, he said: “I would personally love to make an ‘All Stars in the future with past Islanders across all series. What do you think?”

Mike said that the final call if an all-star series were to happen it would be down to ITV.

He explained: “It would be a question for the channel.”

Fans flocked to the comments to share their approval of a special series, with one fan commenting: “That would be my DREAM!!! Please make it happen!!”

While another fan wrote: “As long as you bring [back] our queen Maura [Higgins] it’d be amazing!”

Love Island returns to ITV and Virgin Media on June 6th.

There will be some major changes to this year’s show, including a brand new villa.

This series will also be the longest ever series of the show, as contestants have been told they must be available to film for 10 consecutive weeks, instead of the usual 8 weeks.