Love Island bosses ‘sign the show’s first ever partially-sighted contestant for winter series’

Love Island bosses have reportedly signed the show’s first ever partially-sighted contestant for the upcoming winter series.

According to The Sun, Ron Hall is currently quarantining in South Africa ahead of the return of the hit dating show, which begins on January 16.

The 26-year-old finance worker lost the sight in his right eye in a footballing accident when he was younger.

A source told the outlet: “The casting team are excited by the signing. It’s a really positive move to have more diversity on-screen, especially as there are so few blind people on telly.”

“Ron is great guy, he’s got loads of mates and is sports mad, he loves golf and has recently taken up boxing. He’s keen to meet new people and, hopefully, find love.”

“He’s also really open about his disability and is hoping to raise awareness and help others by discussing it on screen.”

Last year, Tasha Ghouri made history as the first deaf contestant to appear on the show.

While ITV have yet to confirm the contestants for the upcoming winter series of the show, a number of people have been linked to the line-up.

