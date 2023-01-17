Love Island bosses ‘sending TWO new bombshells into the villa this week’

Love Island bosses are reportedly sending TWO new bombshells into the villa this week.

The winter series of the popular dating show kicked off on Monday night, and the episode ended with bombshell Tom arriving.

According to The UK Sun, two new arrivals have since touched down in Cape Town, and they will reportedly join the show later this week.

A source told the publication: “Love Island aren’t messing around this year and two new bombshells are heading into the villa to stir things up.”

“It makes the show really exciting to watch and gives those in the villa a chance to stray if they’re not content with the person they’re with.”

“Three bombshells in one week is huge for Love Island and it is going to make life in the villa very interesting indeed.”

On tonight’s show, Tom will get to know all the girls, before choosing which one he wants to couple up with.

The Islanders receive a text inviting them to gather around the fire pit as they await his decision.

It’s time to find out which girl will be picked and which boy will be left vulnerable.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

