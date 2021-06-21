Love Island bosses send warning to online trolls ahead of new season

Love Island bosses have sent a warning to online trolls ahead the new season.

Huge changes were made to the show’s duty of care processes back in 2019, following the deaths of two former contestants.

The popular reality show came under fire that year, after former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis sadly took their own lives.

As part of the show’s newly improved welfare plan, this year’s contestants will be offered “a minimum of eight therapy sessions” after the show, and will receive training on the impact of social media.

Ahead of the series launch on Monday, June 28, bosses warned fans to “think before they type”.

They said in an Instagram post: “You’ve got a text! … These Islanders are all single and ready to find love.”

“We can’t wait to watch them get to know each other, date, and maybe even find the one. We’re so grateful they’re letting us follow their journey this summer. We hope you enjoy the show, but please think before you post.”

Host Laura Whitmore and her husband Iain Stirling, who narrates the show also shared the same message.

The brand new series of Love Island will kick off on Virgin Media One on June 28 at 9pm, and the contestants were revealed earlier today.