Love Island bosses planning series of reunion specials – after show was cancelled due to coronavirus

The specials will bring some of the show's most popular stars back together again

Love Island bosses are planning on filming a series of reunion specials – after this summer’s show was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Sun, the specials will feature some of the show’s most popular stars from over the years – as they come face-to-face once again.

A source said: “ITV were gutted about pulling the plug on Love Island. It’s one of their most popular shows and also a huge commercial success.

“It just wasn’t feasible to go off to Mallorca and shoot at the villa, but this is a great way to get the show on air and give fans something to tide them over before it can return properly.”

“Hopefully, the best-remembered names will agree to take part as it would be brilliant to see how they get on a few years later after so much has gone on in their lives,” the source continued.

“It could rekindle romantic feelings but it could also just start a load of old rows, especially as there have been a lot of messy break-ups and friendship changes.”

Big names tipped to appear on the reunion specials include: Olivia Attwood, Kem Cetinay, Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, Paige Turley, Dani Dyer and Amber Gill.