Love Island bosses planning ‘huge twist’ that has ‘never been seen before’

Love Island bosses are reportedly planning a “huge twist” that viewers have “never seen on the show before.”

The winter version of the show will return to our screens on Monday, January 16, with Maya Jama taking over as host from Laura Whitmore.

A source told The Sun: “Love Island bosses are always thinking of new ways to keep the Islanders and viewers captivated and this year they have really pulled it out the bag.”

“Everything is being kept really hush hush but it’s like nothing anyone has seen before.”

“Fans thought an older Islander could be headed back in again, but it’s not going to be that. Let’s just say no one can get too comfortable this series.”

The news comes after Maya recently teased the return of another former contestant, following in the footsteps of Adam Collard last summer.

Bosses are also said to be working on a massive stunt involving Maya for the first episode.

A source said: “Bosses want to make sure they launch Maya in style, so they have splashed out on an epic stunt that will even stun her.”

“It’s the most expensive opener for a series ever, and it is certain to get people talking. It’s going to be very epic.”

