Love Island bosses ‘increase psychological testing measures’ for future contestants

Love Island bosses have reportedly increased their psychological testing measures for future contestants.

Following the tragic deaths of three of the show’s stars, including host Caroline Flack last year, producers have ramped up their duty of care processes.

According to The Sun, potential contestants will now have to undergo three rounds of testing once they pass the audition stage.

Like previous years, hopefuls must also provide contact details of their GP, so bosses can assess their mental state, to determine if they can handle the intense pressure of being a Love Island star.

ITV made huge changes to the show’s duty of care processes in 2019, following the deaths of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis – who sadly took their own lives.

The key changes included enhanced psychological support, more detailed conversations with potential Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show, bespoke training for all Islanders on social media and financial management, and a proactive aftercare package.

Less than a year after those changes were made, Caroline Flack, who hosted the show from 2015 – 2019, also died by suicide.

The 40-year-old was found dead at her home in London on February 15, 2020 – months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The presenter took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

