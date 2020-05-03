They have been dealt another blow

Love Island bosses facing more issues with new season during coronavirus pandemic

While Love Island bosses have been hopeful about this summer’s series still going ahead -they are now facing another new issue.

Show insiders had revealed that the applications for this season were “through the roof” but now ITV are facing issues over insurance.

According to The Star insurance companies are refusing to cover the show, given the current pandemic.

“Producers are looking at ways of making it work,” an insider told the publication.

“The current plan is to fly crew and contestants out to Majorca two weeks before filming starts and then isolate everyone.

“But even with these measures, insurance companies won’t offer cover,” the source added.

“ITV can’t do the series without insurance. If the series is airing and even just one person tests positive for the virus, the whole thing would have to be shut down immediately.,” the show insider explained.

It comes after ITV boss Kevin Lygo cast doubt over a summer series last week by saying the show couldn’t be filmed in the UK.

Speaking at a controller session at the Edinburgh TV festival, he said: “With Love Island, you know, it’s the first of these big shows with I’m A Celebrity, it’s November/December, I don’t think we can talk about it now but we’re looking at alternatives.

“We don’t have to make a decision yet… we’re proceeding on the basis it’ll happen in a normal way,” he said.

