Rumours were rife that the show would be filmed in the UK this year

Love Island bosses confident show WILL be filmed in Majorca this summer

Love Island bosses are confident that the show will be filmed in Majorca this summer.

Bosses are eager to film the show later in the summer, but are drawing up plans to potentially film up until November – if the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The hit series has been filmed on the Spanish island for the past five years.

A source told The Sun Online: “Reports that bosses are looking at London as an alternative are rubbish.”

“Love Island is all about the sunshine and those skimpy outfits around the swimming pool as well as the sexual chemistry between the girls and boys.”

“It has that holiday vibe which they just wouldn’t be able to ever replicate on a dreary Wednesday in September in London.”

Love Island will likely be delayed by a few months, as the world’s current health crisis has cast doubt on the show’s usual start date in June.

“The plan is still for the show to be filmed at its famous villa in Majorca,” the source continued. “By delaying the start until the end of August or beginning of September they’re pretty confident it will be able to go ahead there.”

“It’s still a way off and they are taking one week at a time but they are speaking to their fixers in Spain and the advice was to delay it until then.”

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.