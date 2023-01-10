Love Island bosses ‘axe popular challenge ahead of winter series’

Love Island bosses have reportedly axed the food challenge, ahead of the upcoming winter series.

The challenge sees the contestants pass food and drink between each other’s mouths, and many viewers have branded it “disgusting” in the past.

According to The UK Sun, the challenge has been axed in a bid to be less wasteful and more environmentally friendly.

A source told the publication: “There are going to be lots of activity based challenges this series to make up for the lack of food ones.”

“Bosses decided it was time to move on food wastage as they try and be as environmentally friendly as possible.”

ITV confirmed: “We are stepping away from food challenges as we known them.”

The winter series of Love Island begins on January 16, with host Maya Jama at the helm.

Ten singletons will move into a luxury villa in South Africa, hoping to find love on the hit dating show.

