Love Island bosses ‘axe’ famous villa and ‘are on the hunt for new luxury property in Majorca’

Love Island bosses have reportedly axed the show’s famous villa and are on the hunt for new luxury property in Majorca.

According to The Sun, producers are considering moving to the foothills of mountains, by a lake or to the coast for the upcoming season of the popular dating show.

A TV insider told the publication: “ITV bosses think this is the right moment to refresh this element of the show, just as they did in series three back in 2017.”

“Love Island moved from a location in Santanyi in southern Majorca, which was its home for series one and two, to the current villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, in the north-east.”

“Now they’re considering a range of options, but want to stay on the island which has provided the perfect sunny backdrop for the show.”

“Bosses are conscious of the fact that this is also an opportunity to consider all the new elements they could introduce to enhance the show even further.”

“For fans of Love Island this is huge news and they’ll be eager to see what the new villa looks like and how much it could change the show,” the source added.

An ITV representative confirmed to MailOnline that a new villa is being searched for.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon won last year’s show, and the couple have since moved in together.

The change of location for Love Island 2022 comes after Irish presenter Laura Whitmore shut down reports she was set to be replaced as the host of the show.