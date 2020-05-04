It won't be back on our screens until 2021

Love Island bosses announce the show has been CANCELLED until 2021

Love Island have finally confirmed that the summer series will not go ahead this year.

Show bosses had been in talks to keep the show going, with options including filming in the UK or testing applicants in Majorca before entering the villa.

But in a statement producers have announced the show won’t air again until 2021.

“ITV2 are sad to announce that Love Island series 7 will move to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement read.

“We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.” Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV said.

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021,” the statement ended.

Bosses had been dealt a big blow this week when insurance companies refused to cover the show.

