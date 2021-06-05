Love Island boss reveals whether the show will be different this year due to Covid measures

The series will be back on our screens later this month

Love Island boss reveals whether the show will be different this year...

The brand new series of Love Island will air later this month, but fans are wondering if the show will be different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The contestants will have to quarantine and be tested for Covid-19 before they enter the villa, but bosses have reassured fans there won’t be any major changes on-screen.

ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri has told RadioTimes.com: “There’s lots of changes, and lots of protocols in place, but actually on screen no, there shouldn’t be any changes.”

“We’ve been waiting a long time. Our focus has been just to get the series back on air and we want to give the viewers the Love Island they know and love!” she continued.

“There will be some unexpected twists and turns of course along the way.”

“But we’re going have to wait to see how things play out because we’re all sort of reactive to what is happening within the villa.”

While there won’t be any major changes on-screen, they’ve had to shift how they produce the show.

Amanda explained: “We are moving a large proportion of the production to the UK for the first time. For example the edit suites will be running from London.”

When asked if this will affect Love Island’s voiceover artist Iain Stirling, she said: “I can’t confirm where Iain will be at the moment, because it’s still a discussion, but a lot of it will be in the UK which makes sense where there’s still so much uncertainty around travel.”