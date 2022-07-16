Love Island boss reveals the REAL reason behind Jacques’s shock exit

Love Island boss Mike Spencer has revealed the REAL reason behind Jacques’s shock exit from the villa.

The 23-year-old broke the news that he was leaving the villa to his fellow Islanders during Tuesday’s episode, as he confessed he wasn’t “being himself.”

The rugby star told his flame Paige Thorne that he was going to wait for her on the outside, but she has since begun to get to know bombshell Adam Collard.

Speculation swirled that Jacques had been asked by Love Island bosses to leave the villa.

However, Mike insisted that it was entirely Jacques’s decision, telling Deadline: “Jacques is amazing. We love Jacques. When you date, your emotions are naturally up and down. Finding love is not a simple thing, that’s why the show is so relatable.”

“Jacques was on his own journey and he had a strong connection with Paige but sometimes you have to think about yourself and that’s what Jacques did. We respected his decision to head home.”

Mike added that the rugby star will make an appearance on Aftersun on Sunday night to discuss his journey, “I think he’s excited.”

“All the contestants are adults. We speak to the families of the Islanders every day. They have a point of contact and they’re updated every day,” he said.

Ex Love Island star Antigoni Buxton has revealed that she FaceTimed Jacques, after he left the villa and explained that he is in a “good place.”

Speaking to OK!, the blond beauty said, “I spoke to him yesterday – I met his mum on FaceTime, she was lovely. He seems like he’s in a really good place. It was just his time. I’m really proud of him for making that decision.”

Jacques’s decision to leave the villa occurred just hours after he got heated over a comment bombshell Adam Collard made about him.

At the start of Tuesday’s episode, the boys returned from a day out to discover 2018 contestant Adam had entered the villa.

Jacques soon found out that Adam had his eye on Paige, but drama kicked off after Gemma Owen said Adam had “slagged him off”.

A heated Jacques then stood up from the firepit and pulled Paige for a chat, telling Billy to “f*** off” in the process.

Fuming over Adam’s comment, Jacques said to Paige: “Who the f**k is he? Just another geezer that has been on the show? He’s f**king nothing mate.”

Paige replied: “Alright, well keep that in mind so… you don’t need to rise to it and be like bitey with it. Like what does it actually change? Nothing.”

Jacques said: “You know what I get like, if a boy’s going to chat s*** behind my back, I don’t f**king have it.”

Paige said she didn’t like the way Jacques reacted to the situation, and reminded him that he needed to change his behaviour.

Jacques was clearly rattled over the situation, and appeared upset as he went to bed that night.

The next morning, the 23-year-old told Luca he didn’t feel like he was being himself, and admitted he was struggling.

Soon after, Jacques pulled Paige for a chat on the terrace, and told her he was going to leave the villa.

The rugby player said he was going to wait for Paige on the outside, and urged her to enjoy the rest of her time on the show.

In emotional scenes, Jacques then told the rest of the Islanders he was leaving, who were shocked by his decision.

Luca Bish, who had grown close to Jacques in the villa, was particularly heartbroken over his exit as he confessed he would have left with him if his partner Gemma Owen wasn’t still in the villa.

Despite Jacques’ behaviour over the past few episodes, particularly during Casa Amor, fans were in bits watching his departure from the villa.

His decision came just days after Jacques’ family revealed he has ADHD, which means he struggles to contain his emotions.

They spoke out amid furious backlash over his treatment of Paige on the show.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

