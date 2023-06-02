Love Island boss drops huge hint Maura Higgins will appear on all-stars version of the show

A Love Island boss has dropped a huge hint Maura Higgins will appear on an all-stars version of the show.

Rumours are rife ITV are working on an all-stars season, where past Islanders would return to the series to find love.

Insiders have claimed a number of past contestants are on their “wish list”, including Maura, Sophie Piper, India Reynolds, Kem Cetinay and Scott Thomas.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the summer season of Love Island, executive producer Mike Spencer said he would “love” to make the all-stars series happen.

Spencer said: “I think I said I’d like to do one last year and then everyone started talking about it! I can’t say anything yet but I’d love to do an all stars!”

When asked if he’d like to see the likes of Maura back on the show, he confessed: “I had breakfast with her the other day.”

“She’s so funny. She’s amazing, so I’d love to see her on it.”

“Hopefully, you know, we’re in talks to do different things. So hopefully we can do an all-star soon.”

“Fingers crossed, but there’s so many iconic islanders that I’d love to see. Obviously, some are in relationships now.”

Maura confirmed she was single last year, but was recently linked to one of Hollywood’s leading stuntmen Bobby Holland Hanton, who works closely with Chris Hemsworth.

The news comes after ITV launched an all-stars version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, which aired earlier this year.

The series saw a number of former contestants return to take part in Bushtucker Trials, with Myleene Klass being crowned the first ever I’m A Celebrity Legend.