Love Island bombshells turn heads as they head out on first dates

Four new bombshells entered the Love Island villa on Wednesday night.

After Billy and Summer were dumped from the show, the remaining contestants were shook by the arrival of two new boys Jamie and Reece, and two new girls Lacey and Nathalia.

On tonight’s episode, the newbies make their moves.

Reece pulls Ekin-Su for a chat as he says: “You intrigue me, that’s why I wanted to speak to you first.”

Meanwhile, Jamie makes his move on Danica and tells her: “I just wanted to pull you quick because, even before coming in here you would have been the girl that I would have come in here to get to know the most.”

Lacey meanwhile chats to both Davide and then Deji, with the pair cheekily admitting they fall quickly but also get bored quickly.

Later, the four new bombshell each go on a date with one Islander of their choice.

Reece, 23, chooses to date Ekin-Su, Jamie, 27, picks Danica, while the new girls Lacey, 25, and Nathalia, 23, choose to bring Deji and Adam respectively on dates.

Before Ekin-Su heads on her date with Reece, her flame Davide says, “I am calm and chill… I don’t see competition.”

Will the date spark new connections, and whose heads will be turned by the four new bombshells?

Upon Adam’s return from his date with Brazilian bombshell Nathalia, Paige is keen to find out how it went, and pulls him for a chat by the fire pit.

Nathalia previously said there was “good eye contact” between herself and the Geordie, and Adam summarises their date for his flame.

However, talks turn towards their journey together in the villa so far, and Paige appears to be contented by her beau’s answer.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

