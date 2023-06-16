Love Island bombshell Scott ‘secretly dated’ THIS iconic Islander

Love Island’s newest bombshell Scott van-der-Sluis reportedly dated one of the show’s iconic contestants.

The 22-year-old hails from Connah’s Quay in North Wales.

He plays for League of Ireland team Shelbourne F.C. as a goalkeeper.

According to The UK Sun, Scott used to date Love Island 2022 contestant Paige Thorne.

“It wasn’t serious with Paige and Scott but they had a great few months together,” a source told the publication.

“They met out on the party scene as Paige knows lots of footballers.”

“It didn’t end for any reason in particular, just one of those things. They were both young and not looking for anything serious.”

After rumours swirled that Scott and Paige had a secret romance, Love Island fans took to social media to say that the Welsh beauty has a “type” – as they pointed out the resemblance between Scott and Jacques O’Neill.

One TikTok user penned: “She rlly has a type,” while another said: “Omg he looks like Jacques”.

Another said: “I wish they’d stop cloning previous contestants,” and a fourth agreed: “The way he gives Jacques vibes”.

Speaking about what he thinks he’ll bring to the Love Island villa, Scott said: “Energy. I’ll bring a bit of banter, be cheeky, and I’m a flirt! very, very strong personality so if I see anything I don’t agree with, there’ll definitely be fireworks!”

The footballer describes himself as “tall, dark, handsome,” adding: “I’m a goalkeeper, so I’m good with my hands!”

“I’ve been single through my own choice, as well as circumstances. I’ve moved around a lot with football and I’ve been based in Dublin playing football for over a year.”

“I’ve been single for 3 and a half years so it’s been a while so I’m ready and open to anything!”

