Love Island bombshell reveals secret connection to VERY famous footballer

Love Island bombshell Reece Ford has revealed he has a secret connection to a very famous footballer.

The 23-year-old entered the villa on Wednesday night alongside Lacey Edwards, Jamie Allen and Nathalia Campos.

Viewers took to Twitter to react to the bombshell’s arrive, with many describing him as looking like a mix of football legends Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It turns out the the Coventry native actually knows Mbappé very well, as he is the French sportsman’s body double.

Speaking about his “claim to fame”, Reece told ITV: “I am Kylian Mbappé’s official body double, he’s one of the most famous footballers in the world right now.”

Reece has even shared photos of himself and the Paris Saint-Germain player on Instagram, with one fan commenting on a post: “Twins 😮😍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reece Ford (@_reeceford)

Before he entered the villa on Wednesday night, Reece revealed he had his sights set on Ekin-Su, Danica and Gemma.

He told ITV: “I feel like I am quite confident. So I wouldn’t care about stepping on anyone’s toes – that doesn’t really bother me. I am going in there to find love, so that’s all a part of it really.”

The 23-year-old also said he falls in love quickly if he sees “the right one”, adding: “It’s in the eyes, it’s the eye contact for me, I kind of know straight away from the eye contact.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

