Love Island bombshell Charlie reveals who he has his eye on in the villa

Love Island bombshell Charlie has revealed who he has his eye on in the villa.

The 28-year-old real estate developer, who is from London, joined the show on Wednesday night.

In his pre-show interview, Charlie admitted Ekin-Su, Paige and Tasha have caught his eye.

He said: “I’m keeping an open mind until I meet them. I might get on with someone I didn’t fancy before. I’m very much on the personality side of things and whether you vibe with someone.”

“Ekin-Su is more towards my classic type. Paige seems like a very, very nice girl. Tasha seems like good fun as well. I find her quite intriguing – I want to find out more about her.”

When asked why he signed up for the show, Charlie said: “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity – I’ve got to give it a go.”

“I date quite a lot in London and I’ve been single for three years, so I’m not having that much success in that department, so why not try something new.”

As for why he’s still single? Charlie said: “Part of it is that I’m very happy on my own. I enjoy doing stuff on my own and having my own space. I don’t require someone else to make me feel happy.”

“If I do get into a relationship I want it to be something that adds to both of our lives, rather than it being something my happiness is dependent on. I’m probably at the age where the next serious relationship, that’ll be it I reckon, so I want to be sure.”

He continued: “I am quite a different personality to the guys in there. I’d say I’m quite forward and straight talking. I’m also quite a relaxed person as well. I think I’ll bring good vibes to the Villa.”

“I am probably slightly more mature than some other people in the Villa. I’ve got some things figured out. I think I’m ready to settle down, basically.”

Charlie said his friends and family would describe him as “quite chilled, a good friend, quite loyal, very friendly but also can be outgoing and loud”.

He explained: “I’m more of an introvert as a person. I spend a lot of time on my own doing stuff but I’m also social and when I see friends I’m loud – so it’s a bit of a mixture really.”

The 28-year-old also admitted he is “very competitive”, adding: “I would have an issue stepping on people’s toes if they’re good friends of mine. But I haven’t met anyone yet.”

“Everyone’s there for the same reason. Even people who have good intentions and are good people would need to step on people’s toes to find what they’re looking for.”

When asked what his dating icks are, Charlie replied: “If someone is a bit boring and doesn’t have much conversation going.”

He also said he tends to fall in love quickly, “but I’m also good at setting the boundary – I won’t let myself go there unless I’m confident about it.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

