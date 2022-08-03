Love Island bombshell Antigoni Buxton FINALLY responds to rumours she’s dating Jacques O’Neill

Love Island bombshell Antigoni Buxton has finally responded to rumours she’s dating Jacques O’Neill.

The reality stars have been spending a lot of time together since they left the villa, and fans are rooting for them to couple up in real life.

But Antigoni has since set the record straight on her relationship with the rugby star, telling The Sun: “Me and Jacques are definitely not a thing. People can’t believe that a boy and girl can just be friends.”

The singer also revealed Jacques has not spoken to his former flame Paige Thorne since leaving the Love Island villa.

She said: “They’ve not spoken, no.”

“I am really happy for Paige though and I do want the best for her,” Antigoni added of Paige’s new romance with Adam Collard. “She’s amazing and she was one of my really good friends in there so whatever makes her happy is good for me.”

It comes after Jacques deleted all photos of him and Paige from his Instagram feed – which were posted during his time on the show.