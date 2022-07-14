Love Island bombshell Adam Collard gets the first choice in tonight’s recoupling

There will be a recoupling on tonight’s Love Island, and it’s the boys making the decisions.

Gathering at the fire pit, there’s excitement in the air for some desperate to get off the daybeds and nerves for others about who will choose whom.

As the newest Islander, Adam gets first choice. He says: “From the moment I came in here, she made me feel most welcome.”

But who is he talking about? And how will his decision affect the others?

And who is opening up with his speech, admitting: “I absolutely adore her and I find myself always wanting to be around her. When I miss her the feeling is unbearable.”

Meanwhile, who is thinking about the future, saying: “Every day, day by day we are always more and more sure about our future together.”

Later in the episode, Ekin-Su receives a text message asking all Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

The shocked couples gather around, where they learn that the public has been voting.

Adam reads: “The public have been voting for their favourite girl and their favourite boy. Those with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the Island tonight.”

As they nervously await the result, the Islanders consider whether they’re safe or whether they’ll be packing their suitcase…

