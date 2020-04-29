Love Island applications ‘reach record high’ for summer 2020 series

We still don't know whether the show will go ahead this year amid the coronavirus pandemic

Love Island applications have reportedly reached a “record high” for the summer 2020 series.

There is still doubts about whether the show will go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped people from applying for the hit TV series.

“Applications have gone through the roof since lockdown,” an insider told The Sun.

“Never before have so many people applied in this six-week time span.”

“Over seventy per cent of the applications have come from 18 to 28-year-olds and the videos being sent in have been more creative than ever as people have more time on their hands.”

The insider added that once the candidates are shortlisted in the “coming weeks”, the team will interview them virtually.

Love Island bosses are confident that the show will be filmed in Majorca this summer, but are drawing up plans to potentially film up until November – if the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The series usually kicks off at the beginning of June, but it’s highly likely the start date will be pushed back this year.

