Love Island announces the return of MAJOR twist for All Stars series

Love Island: All Stars has announced the return of a major twist ahead of the premiere of the brand-new series.

The All Stars series, which will premiere on January 15, will be filmed in South Africa – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

Maya Jama will host the show, which will kick off on ITV and Virgin Media Two at 9pm on Monday.

During last summer’s regular Love Island series, ITV gave viewers the power to choose which Islanders would couple up with who.

Fans will be able to get involved from the very first episode of the show, deciding who will pair up on day one, ahead of the contestants themselves.

Voting is open from 8am on Thursday, January 11 and free via the Love Island App for UK viewers.

View this post on Instagram



Fans can only vote once and have until 9pm on Friday evening to have their say.

Unfortunately, voting is not open for those in the Republic of Ireland.

Throughout the show, legendary Islanders from former series will each attempt to find love once again as they crack on in a bid to couple up and avoid being dumped from the Island.

Relationships will be put to the test as bombshells enter and heads turn leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love.

View this post on Instagram



As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other and the nation, only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

Everything you need to know about the brand-new series can be found here.