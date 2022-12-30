Love Island announces surprising new social media rules ahead of 2023 series

Love Island has announced new duty of care measures for the 2023 winter series, including surprising new social media rules.

The ninth season of the hit dating show is set to return to our screens in the new year, with Maya Jama taking over as host.

Ahead of the new season, ITV has confirmed duty of care protocols to protect both the Islanders and their families while they are in the villa.

Participants will be asked to pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show.

Islanders’ accounts will remain dormant while they are in the villa, so that nothing is published on their behalf.

Additionally, ahead of entering the villa, Islanders will also receive guidance and training around mutually respectful behaviour in relationships.

Participants will be offered resource links to read up on, in advance of meeting their fellow Islanders, to help them identify negative behaviours in relationships and understand the behaviour patterns associated with controlling and coercive behaviour.

Contributors on the show continue to be offered video training and guidance covering inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, and microaggressions. The inclusion training consists of conversations chaired by BCOMS (Black Collective of Media in Sport) founder Leon Mann MBE with DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) consultant Hayley Bennett, disability specialist Shani Dhanda and broadcaster Sean Fletcher.

First introduced ahead of Series 8 in 2022, these discussions will tackle topics including inclusive language, and behaviour, creating safe spaces and being a good ally.

Prior to appearing on the show, prospective Islanders will also watch a video fronted by the show’s Executive Producer and Head of Welfare, interviewing former Islanders about their experiences on the show.

This includes details on the two week period before they enter the villa, how to cope being filmed 24/7, the interaction they will have with producers in the villa, the support provided to family members, dealing with social media trolling, and adapting to life away from the show.

During the 2022 summer series of the dating show, a host of Love Island stars called on viewers to stop trolling the show’s contestants.

Luca Bish’s sister Claudia, who ran his Instagram while he was in the villa, quit social media after receiving “constant death threats”.

Tasha Ghouri’s dad Tarek also hit back at online trolls over the summer, after receiving “ableist” abuse.

Casa Amor bombshell Coco Lodge told Goss.ie after her stint on the show that the trolling she received was “one of the hardest things to deal with”.

A full overview of the welfare service offered to Islanders includes:

Comprehensive psychological support

Training for all Islanders on the impacts of social media and handling potential negativity

Training for all Islanders on financial management

Detailed conversations with Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show

A proactive aftercare package which extends support to all Islanders following their participation on the show

Guidance and advice on taking on management after the show

The full duty of care process is outlined below:

Pre Filming and Filming

– Registered mental health professional engaged throughout the whole series – from pre-filming to aftercare.

– Thorough pre-filming psychological and medical assessments including assessments by an independent doctor, psychological consultant and reports from each Islander’s own GP to check medical history.

– Potential Islanders are required to fully disclose in confidence any medical history that would be relevant to their inclusion in the Villa and the production’s ability to provide a suitable environment for them.

– Managing cast expectations: detailed explanations both verbally and in writing of the implications, both positive and negative, of taking part in the series are given to potential cast members throughout the casting process and reinforced within the contract so it is clear.

– Cast are told they should consider all the potential implications of taking part in the show and work through this decision-making process in consultation with their family and those closest to them, to ensure they feel it is right for them.

– Senior Team on the ground have received training in Mental Health First Aid.

– A welfare team solely dedicated to the Islanders both during the show and after.

Aftercare

– Bespoke training on dealing with social media and advice on finance and adjusting to life back home.

– A minimum of eight therapy sessions will be offered to each Islander when they return home.

– Proactive contact with Islanders for a period of 14 months after the series in which they have appeared has ended, with additional help provided where applicable.

– ITV encourage Islanders to secure management to represent them after the show and manage them should they choose to take part in other TV shows, advertising campaigns or other public appearance opportunities.