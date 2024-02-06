Love Island: All Stars ‘to see MAJOR islander DUMPED’ during tonight’s show

Love Island: All Stars is reportedly set to see one major Islander get “dumped” during tonight’s show.

Monday night’s show saw three new bombshells enter the villa – Joe Garratt and Jess and Eve Gale.

However, a new report has now revealed the Islanders are set for a dumping during Tuesday night’s broadcast.

A TV insider told The Sun: “One person ends up being single and is sent home straight away.”

“It came as a huge shock to everyone, the person is such a big part of the villa – there were a lot of tears.”

“It’s another brilliant episode that will keep fans gripped after the recent drama.”

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, bombshell Joe was seen kissing Molly in a challenge, before Georgia S cheekily asked if that was their first time locking lips.

As we reported on Monday, Joe and Molly have kissed in the past, which could cause trouble for her and Tom Clare, who’s she’s currently coupled up with.

Before his arrival in the villa, a source told The Sun: “Joe and Molly is an interesting one and will have fans reeling.”

“She only split with Callum Jones in September, so either her and Joe snogged over four years ago – before Molly got with Callum on Love Island 2020 – or in the few months since they split.”

“It will blow open the Molly and Callum split once again, after his revelation of sleeping with 16 girls since the break-up shocked the villa.”