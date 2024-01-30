Love Island: All Stars ‘sent into chaos’ as show is headed for ‘MAJOR dumping’ tonight

Love Island: All Stars has been reportedly “sent into chaos” after a major dumping of some of its stars.

A new report has revealed that four islanders are set to leave the South African villa during tonight’s episode of the show.

Two new bombshell’s are also allegedly to enter the villa.

A source told The Sun: “Everyone was shocked – some of the most popular people in the villa got the axe – the cast were fighting back tears and completely gobsmacked.”

The villa is also reportedly set to be rocked by the arrival of one star who was the unrivalled heartbreaker of his series.

The publication stated that four of the most popular islanders will be home sent home in the shock twist and that the arrival of the two new bombshell’s will send the vila “into chaos.”

The last eviction was last week when public saw islanders Demi Jones and Luis Morrison leave the villa.

The pair were left single at the re-coupling ceremony and became the first islanders to be dumped from the All Stars series.

Bombshell Arabella Chi decided to pick Demi’s man Chris, while Tyler Cruickshank chose Luis’ girl Kaz Kamwi.

The last bombshell’s to enter the villa were Sophie Piper and Tom Clare.

Sophie is This Morning and The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes’ little sister and originally stuck it out for 22 days in the villa, when she appeared on series 6 of the show.

Tom reached the winter series of the show in 2023 alongside his ex Sami Elishi.

The couple split just a few weeks after leaving the villa.

Love Island returns to screens tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.