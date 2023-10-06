Love Island: All Stars hit by ‘casting issues’ as Love Island Games announces stellar line-up

Love Island: All Stars has reportedly been hit by “casting issues”.

The highly-anticipated spin-off series will be filmed in South Africa early next year – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

Legendary Islanders from the past ten seasons of Love Island UK will each attempt to find love once again.

As they couple up and avoid being dumped from the island, relationships will be put to the test by bombshell entrances.

Only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

ITV has yet to confirm the line-up or the host for the series – but it’s believed Maya Jama will take the reigns once again.

TV insiders have told The UK Sun that the All Stars spin-off will face major casting issues after Love Island Games scored “the cream of the crop” with its nine UK contestants.

A source told the publication: “It’s all turned into a love triangle of epic proportions with ITV’s own legends caught between two huge programmes.”

“None of the Islanders are bound to appear on ITV’s All Stars so, of course, were thrilled to take up the booking for Peacock’s Games.”

“Games has managed to book the cream of the crop in Megan and Liberty especially. It’s hard to see how Games won’t be stealing All Stars’ thunder.”

The full 25-strong line-up for Love Island Games was announced on Wednesday, October 4.

It features nine former Love Island UK contestants – including Georgia Steel, Jack Fowler, Eyal Booker, Megan Barton-Hanson, Mike Boateng, Liberty Poole, Toby Aromolaran and Mike Boateng.

Former Dancing with the Stars pro and Love Island 2019 alum Curtis Pritchard has also been confirmed for the line-up, meaning he’s set to come face-to-face with his ex Maura Higgins, who will adopt the role of social media host.

The 32-year-old split from the professional dancer in March 2020, just seven months after they struck up a romance on the 2019 series of Love Island.

The former couple didn’t exactly end on the best terms, as Curtis was accused of “cheating” on Maura – which he later denied.

Check out the full line-up for Love Island Games below:

Aurelia Lamprecht

Season 4, Germany Cely Vazquez Season 2, USA Courtney Boerner Season 4, USA Deb Chubb Season 4, USA Georgia Steel Season 4, UK Imani Wheeler Season 5, USA Jessica Losurdo Season 4, AUS Justine Ndiba Winner – Season 2, USA Kyra Green Season 1, USA Liberty Poole Season 7, UK Lisa Celander Season 3, Sweden Megan Barton-Hanson Season 4, UK Tina Provis Winner – Season 3 and Season 4, AUS Zeta Morrison Winner – Season 4, USA Callum Hole Season 4, AUS Carrington Rodriguez Season 2, USA Curtis Pritchard Season 5, UK Eyal Booker Season 4, UK Jack Fowler Season 4, UK Johnny Middlebrooks Season 2, USA Mike Boateng Season 6, UK Mitch Hibberd Winner – Season 3 and Season 4, AUS Ray Gantt Season 1, USA Scott van-der Sluis Season 10, UK and Season 5, USA Steph Blackos Season 2, FR Toby Aromolaran Season 7, UK